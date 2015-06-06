FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Stanford execs Kuhrt, Lopez appeal convictions in Allen Stanford fraud
June 6, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-Stanford execs Kuhrt, Lopez appeal convictions in Allen Stanford fraud

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mark Kuhrt, accountant of Stanford Financial Group, arrives at the Federal courthouse in Houston June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Donna Carson

(Reuters) - Mark Kuhrt and Gilbert Lopez, who were convicted of helping the former Texas billionaire financier Allen Stanford swindle investors, have filed appeals challenging their convictions and sentences on multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy.

The two said that the convictions were based on insufficiency evidence and excluded certain expert testimony, as well as other claims, in court documents released late Friday.

Kuhrt and Lopez were convicted of knowing that Stanford was misusing the bank’s assets, helping him conceal the misuse, and helping him deceive customers into believing he had infused hundreds of millions of dollars into Antigua-based Stanford International Bank during the 2008 financial crisis, according to evidence provided.

The two in February 2013 were sentenced to 20 years in prison over their roles in his $7.2 billion Ponzi scheme. (reut.rs/1QcLC3T)

Stanford’s former chief investment officer Laura Pendergest-Holt in September was also sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to an obstruction charge.

Lopez was the former chief accounting officer of Stanford Financial Group while Kuhrt was former controller.

The case is U.S. v. Mark Kuhrt, Gilbert T. Lopez Jr, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 13-20115.

Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

