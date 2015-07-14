Texas billionaire makes major investment in troubled ice cream company

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - Billionaire oilman and investor Sid Bass has made a major investment in troubled Texas ice cream maker Blue Bell, which recalled its products this year, halted production and cut jobs because of a Listeria outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.

“The additional capital will ensure the successful return of our ice cream to the market and our loyal customers,” Blue Bell Creameries Chief Executive Officer Paul Kruse said in a statement.

The size of the investment from Bass, a prominent name in his home of Fort Worth and the state, was not disclosed. Bass, 72, is ranked at No. 391 on Forbes’ 2015 list of U.S. billionaires.

Blue Bell laid off 1,450 employees from its workforce of 3,900 as it overhauls its operations and plans to resume production.

The company announced last week that it is hopes to begin a test production run at its Alabama plant soon.

Blue Bell has an agreement with the Texas health officials for the return of its ice cream to stores. Terms require Blue Bell to give two weeks notice before it ships its products so they can be tested.

Three peopled sickened by Listeria between January 2014 and January 2015 died in a Kansas hospital where Blue Bell products were served, according to health officials.