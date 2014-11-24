College student released after Texas military post lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A male college student was released on Monday after being taken into custody for driving an unauthorized vehicle onto San Antonio’s Fort Sam Houston military base on Sunday night, sparking a lockdown and a full security alert, officials said.

The San Antonio-area man, who has not been identified, posed no security risk, military officials said without offering further details.

The suspect was alone in his car when military police pulled him over after a brief pursuit. He had no weapons or explosives in his vehicle, said Joint Base San Antonio spokesman Alex Delgado.

Fort Sam Houston, which sprawls across northeast San Antonio, includes the largest Department of Defense hospital in North America.

It is also the headquarters of several significant commands, including U.S. Army North, U.S. Army South, and the U.S. Army Installation Command.

The lockdown lasted for 3-1/2 hours. Delgado said everything was operating normally on the post on Monday.

Fort Sam Houston is a highly secure facility with guards posted at all vehicle entrances.