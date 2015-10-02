FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
El Paso school buildings locked down for about an hour, no one hurt
October 2, 2015 / 7:29 PM / 2 years ago

El Paso school buildings locked down for about an hour, no one hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A lockdown lasting more than an hour was ordered for school buildings and offices in El Paso, Texas, on Friday because of a suspected armed person on campus, a local school district said in a social media post, adding no one was injured.

Local TV broadcaster KVIA said two people who initially reported the presence of a gunman had been contacted later by police and told authorities they never saw a gun.

“Lockdown orders have been issued for Canutillo High, Northwest Early College High and Canutillo Central Office at approximately 12:10 p.m. due to report of person with gun on EPCC campus. Everyone is safe,” the Canutillo Independent School District said in a Facebook post.

About an hour later El Paso Community College said the lockdown had been lifted. “Faculty, Staff, and students are all safe,” it said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday a gunman at an Oregon community college carried out an execution-style massacre in the deadliest outburst of U.S. gun violence this year.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
