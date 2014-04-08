Texas woman arrested after telling police she was sold bad pot

TEXARKANA, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas woman who complained to police that a drug dealer sold her a bad batch of marijuana that did not pack much of a punch has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Evelyn Hamilton, 37, was jailed on Friday after also telling police in Lufkin, Texas, that the dealer refused to give her a refund. She was later released on $500 bail for a drug paraphernalia charge.

She had in her possession a bag with a small amount of pot, said Lufkin Police Sergeant David Casper.

The person Hamilton said was the dealer has not been arrested.

“We had no actual link to them at the time,” Casper said.

A day after her release, the woman was again taken into custody, this time on a public intoxication charge, Casper said.

She was allegedly yelling in the street when officers arrested her.

Hamilton could not be reached immediately for comment.