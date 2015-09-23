FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas mortuary owner convicted of leaving bodies to rot
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 23, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Texas mortuary owner convicted of leaving bodies to rot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) - The owner of a Fort Worth mortuary where corpses were left to rot was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of taking money from clients for funerals and not properly attending to the bodies.

It took the jury less than an hour to convict Dondre Johnson, 41, of theft. The same jury that convicted him will impose sentence, with the crime bringing up to two years in jail for each count.

He operated the Johnson Family Mortuary with his wife, Rachel Hardy-Johnson, 36.

Fort Worth police, who arrested the pair, found eight decomposing bodies in the mortuary in July 2014. The bodies were to have been cremated but instead were left for days and weeks in rooms without air conditioning in the hot Texas summer.

Building landlord Jim Labenz discovered the bodies during an eviction process and told the court the stench in the mortuary was so bad that he had to put a wet rag to his face just to enter.

After his arrest Johnson denied that the bodies were mishandled and said the situation was a misunderstanding related to the eviction.

Hardy-Johnson faces the same charges and will be tried separately. She pleaded guilty to food stamp benefit fraud this year and is serving a 21-month sentence in federal prison.

Reporting by Marice Richter in Fort Worth and Jon Herskovitz in Austin Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.