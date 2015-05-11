Texas mother charged in deaths of her twins released on bail

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A Houston-area mother charged with two counts of manslaughter in the drowning deaths of her twin 15-month-old daughters was released on a $100,000 bond on Monday, police said.

Barbara Ramirez-Sifuentes, 21, was arrested on Sunday as the result of grand jury indictments last week. There was no lawyer listed on her arrest report.

Investigators in the Houston suburb of Pearland said Ramirez-Sifuentes called 911 on Feb. 17 to report the possible drowning of her daughters, Sabrina and Savannah Russo, while in a bathtub.

The girls were unresponsive when police arrived and the children were flown to a hospital.

One toddler died that day and the other was taken off life support less than a week later and died.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths homicides.

Further details of the investigation were not available because a judge had sealed the case, law enforcement officials said.

Child Protective Services placed Ramirez-Sifuentes’ 3-year-old son with relatives after the drowning, according to local media reports.