Son of Episcopal priest arrested in killing of father and two others in Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The 19-year-old son of an Episcopal priest was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday on charges of killing his father and two other family members this week in their Houston home.

Isaac Tiharihondi was arrested at a motel in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a spokeswoman with the FBI’s Jackson Field office.

Tiharihondi is charged with two counts of capital murder. Israel Ahimbisibwe, 51, Dorcus Ahimbisibwe, 47 and 5-year-old Israel Ahimbisibwe, Jr. were all found dead in their northwest Houston apartment on Monday, Houston police said.

Police have not released a suspected motive for the killings.

“We are all terribly saddened by the loss of our pastor, his dear wife and precious son. We continue to pray for Isaac. Only God knows,” said a message posted on Wednesday on the Facebook page for the Church of the Redeemer, where Israel Ahimbisibwe was a priest.

Tiharihondi awaits extradition to Houston this week from the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, Mississippi, officials said.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences would not release details from an autopsy completed on Tuesday. A spokeswoman said authorities were working to locate and notify next of kin.

Israel Ahimbisibwe was a native of Uganda.