Pit bull mauls Texas toddler and her mother
April 1, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Pit bull mauls Texas toddler and her mother

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas toddler suffered severe injuries to her face and head, and her mother was also hurt, in an attack by a pit bull the mother was watching for her boyfriend, police said.

The attack happened on Monday in an apartment in the town of League City, about 25 miles southeast of Houston. When police arrived, the dog was in the process of mauling the two-year-old child, as the mother made efforts to ward it off.

Officers shot the dog, and the child was flown to a nearby hospital, the League City Police Department said in a statement. The mother was also taken to hospital, with injuries to her hands and arms, police said.

Last year, a California woman was fatally mauled by a pack of pit bulls while walking near her home in Southern California.

Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

