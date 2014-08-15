FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Child's play takes a turn at new Texas playground for elderly
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 15, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

Child's play takes a turn at new Texas playground for elderly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The label is “playground,” the apparatus is bright and shiny, but those using the well-cushioned space in east Texas are elderly people trying to loosen stiff joints at a park designed just for them.

Galveston County, which has a large population of elderly residents, this week opened what is billed as the only playground in Texas for senior citizens.

The park in the city of La Marque has modified chin-up bars, a walking bridge and fitness steps, aimed at increasing strength and improving balance, said Stephen Holmes, a county commissioner.

Falls are one of the most common causes of injury among adults 65 years and older and often require hospitalization, according to the Center for Disease Control. “We started to look at things that can prevent those falls or help them come back from those falls - balance, increased mobilization - so we created a playground that encompasses all of that,” Holmes said.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.