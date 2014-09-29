Texas doctor given 10 years in jail for poisoning lover's coffee

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A breast cancer specialist working at a nationally renowned cancer center in Houston was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for lacing the coffee of her lover, a fellow cancer doctor, with a compound used in antifreeze.

Dr. Ana Maria Gonzalez-Angulo, 43, an oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, was found guilty last week of putting ethylene glycol into the coffee of Dr. George Blumenschein, 50, in a 2013 incident.

She was sentenced to prison by the same jury that convicted her. Prosecutors had been seeking 30 years.

In the punishment phase last week, Blumenschein told jurors of their decision to convict: “I‘m thankful, I‘m very pleased to see this, justice was served.”

He added he had an increased risk for heart attack and stroke because of the poisoning.

“My lifespan has been shortened,” Blumenschein said during the punishment phase.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzalez-Angulo had a relationship with Blumenschein, an oncologist who specializes in the treatment of lung, head and neck cancers at MD Anderson.

Prosecutors said the defendant was angry the relationship was not going as she wanted and that Blumenschein had another love interest.

Defense lawyers contended that testing was inadequate and there was no way to link Blumenschein’s ailments to the coffee.

Blumenschein told investigators that Gonzalez-Angulo served him two sweet-tasting cups of coffee while they were alone in her home in January 2013.

Four hours later, he began to experience slurred speech and a loss of balance and some motor skills. Sixteen hours after drinking the coffee, he was admitted to a hospital and found to have central nervous system damage, cardiopulmonary complications and renal failure.

He survived after receiving dialysis treatments.

An official at MD Anderson told investigators that ethylene glycol was present in all labs at the facility where the couple worked.