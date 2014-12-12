FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas grand jury rules not to indict policeman in fatal dog shooting
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 12, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Texas grand jury rules not to indict policeman in fatal dog shooting

Marice Richter

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A grand jury has declined to indict a former Fort Worth deputy police chief charged in the shooting death of a neighbor’s dog that may have killed his family’s pet cat, officials said on Friday.

Fort Worth Deputy Police Chief Kenneth Flynn was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of animal cruelty. Flynn, 62, resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department on Oct. 31 after 30 years of service, police said.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Flynn shot the German shepherd on Sept. 29 after being informed it had killed his cat. Neither the department nor Flynn have commented on the report.

“The grand jury heard from numerous witnesses over several days and returned a no-bill on Wednesday,” Melody McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Fort Worth Police Department, said in a statement.

“Because grand jury proceedings and testimony are secret by law, this matter is considered closed.”

Flynn’s attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

The case has prompted an internal investigation into officers’ actions in responding to the call, police spokeswoman Natosha Tucker said.

Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.