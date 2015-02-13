Texas jury rules U.S. ex-diplomat must repay over $700,000 in Ponzi scheme

DALLAS (Reuters) - A former U.S. ambassador must return more than $700,000 he was paid by convicted swindler Allen Stanford’s Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of billions of dollars, a federal jury ruled on Friday.

Peter Romero, a former U.S. ambassador to Ecuador and assistant secretary of state in the Clinton administration, was the first of hundreds of ex-Stanford associates who will stand trial in Dallas in an attempt by the court-ordered receiver to recover funds for about 18,000 swindled investors.

A former Houston billionaire, Stanford was convicted in 2012 on 13 felony counts in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme that is regarded as one of the largest in U.S. history. He was sentenced to 110 years in federal prison in Florida but is appealing his conviction.

Romero, who faced no criminal charges, is one of many high-profile dignitaries who worked for Stanford as consultants to lend credibility to the organization.

Testifying before a jury of four women and three men, Romero, 65, said he routinely spoke at conferences and events about geopolitical and economic trends but had no part in marketing certificates of deposit issued by Stanford International Bank.

Romero also testified that it was “the furthest thing on my mind” that Stanford was operating a Ponzi scheme.

The jury decided Romero must return fees and expenses of about $100,000 per year that he was paid during his seven years of service as a consultant and advisory board member for Stanford.

“Allen Stanford could never have run a worldwide multibillion-dollar fraud scheme for nearly two decades without the support and assistance of many others who helped him build his false facade of legitimacy and credibility,” said Kevin Sadler, attorney for receiver Ralph Janvey.

Janvey sued Romero in 2011 to recover fees and expenses as well as about $350,000 in investments that he and his wife made with Stanford and were able to cash out before the collapse of the Ponzi scheme in 2009. The jury decided that Romero was not liable to return his investment money.

”At a minimum, Romero knew or should have known of red flags indicating that Stanford was engaged in fraudulent activities or insolvent,” according to court papers.