Inmates moved from Texas prison that was site of uprising

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (Reuters) - Nearly 1,000 of the 2,800 inmates in a southern Texas prison rocked by a weekend uprising have been taken out of the facility, which will be emptied by the end of the week, prison operators said on Tuesday.

The Willacy County Correctional Center in the Rio Grande Valley community of Raymondville primarily holds men who have entered the United States illegally. The private company that operates the prison has said the uprising could have been related to medical care.

“Once all the inmates have been relocated, we will begin assessing the damage and begin our full investigation into what caused the unrest,” Utah-based Management and Training Corp said in a statement on Tuesday.

The uprising began on Friday, when prisoners refused to report to their jobs or leave the recreation yard. They set fires and damaged heating, ventilation, and cooling systems.

The prison was left uninhabitable, but prison operators have said they would try to repair it, said FBI agent Michelle Lee.

The inmates, who were arrested trying to get back into the United States after being deported, are going to federal Bureau of Prisons’ facilities or to privately operated prisons under contract with the agency, the bureau said.

The prison, about 40 miles (64 km) from the Mexican border, is among several known as Criminal Alien Requirement facilities for non-U.S. citizens.

An American Civil Liberties Union report on the prison last summer painted a stark picture of an “overcrowded, cramped, and unclean facility.”

The report described prisoners as bored and frustrated by their conditions, and determined that “the atmosphere is tense and could escalate at any time.”

Conditions at immigrant holding centers across Texas have been the subject of intense criticism by immigrant rights groups.

Facilities opened in Karnes City and Dilley, south of San Antonio, designed to hold women and children who entered the U.S. during last year’s wave of immigrations from Central America, have been repeatedly blasted by civil rights groups.