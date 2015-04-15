FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Set of all-girl quintuplets born at Texas hospital
April 15, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Set of all-girl quintuplets born at Texas hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Houston woman gave birth to five girls in four minutes by cesarean section last week and all are doing well, a Texas hospital said.

The five girls were born on April 8 at 28 weeks and two days. All were within the appropriate weight for that gestational age and currently require only a modest support for their breathing, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas said on Tuesday in a statement.

Danielle Busby and her husband, Adam Busby, named the girls Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate and Riley Paige. They have a big sister named Blayke and are recording their experience on a blog at www.itsabuzzworld.com.

One girl weighed 2 pounds 6 ounces at birth, three weighed 2 pounds 4 ounces and one weighed 2 pounds, Adam Busby said on the blog.

“They have made a strong start in life, and we are excited to watch them grow and mature,” Dr. Jayne Finkowski-Rivera, medical director of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hospital said the Busby girls are the first all-female quintuplets documented in the United States.

There were more than five-dozen quintuplets or higher order births in 2013 in the United States, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, the latest statistics available.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Lisa Lambert

