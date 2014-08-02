FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas quintuplets arrive home to cheers, stacks of diapers
August 2, 2014 / 8:25 PM / in 3 years

Texas quintuplets arrive home to cheers, stacks of diapers

Lisa Bose McDermott

2 Min Read

TEXARKANA Texas (Reuters) - Cheering friends and families lined the streets of the East Texas town of Maud to welcome its five newest residents, quintuplets born nearly five months ago with much fanfare at a Dallas hospital.

Parents Michelle and Steven Seals rode in a borrowed church van on Friday through the town of about 1,000 people with their five babies - Brant Lee, Gracie Lou, Mia Danielle, Rayleigh Ann and Tessa Suzanne - as well as their 2-year-old son Brady, receiving congratulations and a gift of diapers from residents.

“It was so surreal that it’s finally here. I‘m very thankful,” Michelle said on Saturday.

The babies, conceived with the help of fertility drugs, were born at 29 weeks through cesarean section on March 18 at Baylor University Medical Center, the first quintuplets born at the hospital where about two dozen medical staff assisted in the birth.

The quintuplets at birth weighed from 2 pounds, 7 ounces (1,105 grams) to 4 pounds, 6 ounces (1,531 grams).

“Counting Brady, we’re probably bumping 50 diapers a day for all six kids,” Steven said.

A diaper drive organized by a Texas mother of quints and supported by the town has netted 500 boxes that are stacked floor to ceiling in a storage room.

Friends and town residents have also donated food, clothing and their time to Steve, a civilian employee at the Red River Army Depot, and Michelle, a school teacher.

“That little saying that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ is so true,” Michelle said.

Reporting by Lisa Bose McDermott; Writing by Jon Herskovitz and Leslie Adler

