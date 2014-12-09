FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston police search for missing baby of dead woman found in refrigerator
#U.S.
December 9, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Houston police search for missing baby of dead woman found in refrigerator

Amanda Orr

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Police are searching for a missing 11-month-old boy on Tuesday after his mother’s corpse was found stuffed inside a refrigerator in their Houston apartment.

The identity of the woman, 27, who was fatally stabbed, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Houston police said.

Patrick Lambert 38, the child’s father, is a person of interest in the case and wanted for questioning in both the disappearance of his son and the death of the child’s mother, police said.

“Any time you have a baby or child missing under these circumstances there’s always a danger,” said John Cannon, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to the complex when maintenance employees reported a foul odor coming from the woman’s apartment and found her body on Monday.

Police have issued an Amber Alert for the missing baby, Achilles Lambert.

The power in the apartment had been shut off since Nov. 20 due to a late payment, according to media reports.

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Beech

