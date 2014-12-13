Houston baby found alive in Mexico after mother's body discovered in fridge

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An 11-month-old Houston boy was found alive in Mexico on Friday, four days after his mother’s body was discovered stuffed in a refrigerator at the family’s apartment, and the boy’s father was detained for questioning, police said.

Patrick Lambert, 38, was taken into custody on Friday by Mexican authorities at a different location than where his infant son, Achilles Lambert, was found in good condition in the central Mexican state of Queretaro, Houston police said in a statement.

The father is wanted for questioning by Houston police in the disappearance of the boy and the death of his wife Anastacia Oaikhena Lambert, 27, whose body was found stabbed and stuffed into a refrigerator at the family’s apartment in the city on Monday.

Patrick Lambert has not been charged in the case.

Houston police responded to the complex when maintenance employees reported an odor coming from the family’s apartment.

The power in the apartment had been shut off since Nov. 20 due to a late payment, according to media reports.

Houston police, the FBI and Harris County’s Special Crimes Division joined together in the urgent search for the boy and his father, and officials issued an Amber Alert for the boy.

Both father and son are expected to be returned to Houston. Police did not say where exactly or how they were discovered.