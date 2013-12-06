Thieves rob armored car at University of Houston

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Thieves robbed an armored car on the University of Houston campus on Friday, escaping with an undisclosed amount of money, federal investigators said.

No one was injured in the heist, in which an armored car guard fired one shot in defense, FBI Special Agent Shauna Dunlap said. The robbers left the armored car in a parking lot near the Student Center, where the robbery occurred.

The campus remained open during and after the robbery, university spokesperson Shawn Lindsey said.

“The incident happened so fast and the threat had passed, so a security alert went out, but we are business as usual right now,” she said.

The FBI was also investigating another vehicle, possibly connected to one of the suspects, found nearby at the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice, investigators said.