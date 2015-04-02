One killed, three injured in Dallas-area construction accident

DALLAS (Reuters) - One worker was killed and three others critically injured on Thursday when a steel frame collapsed during construction of an athletic center at a Dallas-area high school, school officials said.
Students and staff at Argyle High School, about 40 miles north of Dallas, were not near the site during the collapse, school district superintendent Telena Wright said at a news conference.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation, she said.
Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Will Dunham