At least 20 sickened at Texas school by gas leak
#U.S.
April 10, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

At least 20 sickened at Texas school by gas leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - At least 20 people, including six children, were treated for nausea and vomiting at a Texas elementary school that was evacuated on Friday because of a gas leak, according to emergency officials.

Fourteen adults and six children at Diamond Hill Elementary School in Fort Worth became ill after a strong odor wafted into the building, likely from a nearby construction site, they said.

Four adults were transported to a hospital with minor symptoms, according to ambulance service MedStar.

Fort Worth Independent School District officials said the local fire department found no evidence of dangerous gases in the building and students were able to return to class.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix typo in second paragraph)

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
