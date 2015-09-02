FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas teen fatally shoots himself while taking selfie
September 2, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Texas teen fatally shoots himself while taking selfie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 19-year-old Texas man who was posing with a gun for a social media selfie photo accidentally shot himself and died from the wounds, Houston police said on Wednesday.

“A witness told police he was taking a selfie with a gun and the gun accidentally discharged,” Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said.

The identity of the man killed in the Tuesday incident in Houston has been withheld pending an investigation by the coroner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. He had shot himself in the upper body, police said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

