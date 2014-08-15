Tiger shark caught off Texas coast cooked up and served to homeless

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An 800 pound (365-kg) tiger shark caught off the Texas coast this week had a section of its flesh filleted, cooked and served to nearly 100 homeless people in Corpus Christi, a charity said on Friday.

“Most people liked it. The texture was interesting to them, but for the most part, people liked it,” said Kae Berry, executive director of Timon’s Ministries, which breaded the shark and served it with a homemade tartar sauce.

There is still plenty of meat that will be used for stews and chowder, Berry said.

Timon’s Ministries provides lunch to about 80 to 100 clients every day and often receives meat from private donations as well as wildlife seized by game wardens.

The tiger shark was caught by a licensed fisherman who was urged by a friend to donate a portion of it to a charity.

“Many of our fishermen are in it (catching sharks) for tag and release, while others obviously are in it for the meat,” said Marvin Tamez, a game warden at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.