FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiger shark caught off Texas coast cooked up and served to homeless
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 15, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Tiger shark caught off Texas coast cooked up and served to homeless

Amanda Orr

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An 800 pound (365-kg) tiger shark caught off the Texas coast this week had a section of its flesh filleted, cooked and served to nearly 100 homeless people in Corpus Christi, a charity said on Friday.

“Most people liked it. The texture was interesting to them, but for the most part, people liked it,” said Kae Berry, executive director of Timon’s Ministries, which breaded the shark and served it with a homemade tartar sauce.

There is still plenty of meat that will be used for stews and chowder, Berry said.

Timon’s Ministries provides lunch to about 80 to 100 clients every day and often receives meat from private donations as well as wildlife seized by game wardens.

The tiger shark was caught by a licensed fisherman who was urged by a friend to donate a portion of it to a charity.

“Many of our fishermen are in it (catching sharks) for tag and release, while others obviously are in it for the meat,” said Marvin Tamez, a game warden at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.