Gunman fatally shoots one person, kills himself at Army medical facility in Texas
January 7, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Gunman fatally shoots one person, kills himself at Army medical facility in Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

El Paso police block off an entrance to the Beaumont Army Medical Center as other officers search for a gunman during a shooting incident in El Paso, Texas January 6, 2015 where a gunman shot a doctor at the Army medical center and then apparently took his own life, according to media reports. REUTERS/Victor Calzada/El Paso Times

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A gunman fatally shot one person and then killed himself in an incident on Tuesday at a U.S. Army facility in El Paso, Texas, a senior U.S. Army official said.

The names of those who died were not released. The shootings took place at a veterans’ clinic at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in the western Texas city.

“The alleged shooter is dead and we have one casualty. That casualty is deceased,” Major General Stephen Twitty, the commander of Fort Bliss, told a news conference.

The facility, which is part of Fort Bliss, had been on lockdown for several hours.

Local news reports said one of those shot in the attack was a doctor at the VA facility, citing a preliminary investigation provided by officials, including U.S. Representative Beto O‘Rourke’s office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women at the El Paso VA clinic,” O‘Rourke said on his Facebook page.

Video from the scene showed numerous police cars and emergency vehicles, while at least one helicopter flew overhead.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

