FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas boy, 8, shot in face by seven-year-old cousin handling gun: police
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 8, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Texas boy, 8, shot in face by seven-year-old cousin handling gun: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An 8-year-old Texas boy was in intensive care on Friday after being shot in the face a day earlier by his 7-year-old cousin when the two were playing with a loaded pistol, police said.

Police in Texas City, about 40 miles southeast of Houston, said the two boys were left unsupervized with a 9-year-old boy in an apartment.

The victim was taken to a Houston-area hospital by helicopter.

“The child is not in danger of dying, but he’s still listed as critical,” Texas City Police Captain Joe Stanton said.

The adult responsible for supervising the children is under investigation, police said. None of the children are old enough to face charges.

 

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.