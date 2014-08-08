Texas boy, 8, shot in face by seven-year-old cousin handling gun: police

HOUSTON (Reuters) - An 8-year-old Texas boy was in intensive care on Friday after being shot in the face a day earlier by his 7-year-old cousin when the two were playing with a loaded pistol, police said.

Police in Texas City, about 40 miles southeast of Houston, said the two boys were left unsupervized with a 9-year-old boy in an apartment.

The victim was taken to a Houston-area hospital by helicopter.

“The child is not in danger of dying, but he’s still listed as critical,” Texas City Police Captain Joe Stanton said.

The adult responsible for supervising the children is under investigation, police said. None of the children are old enough to face charges.