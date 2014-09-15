FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead in Corpus Christi shooting spree
#U.S.
September 15, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

Three dead in Corpus Christi shooting spree

Lisa Maria Garza

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 63-year-old man was arrested after three adults were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting spree at a trailer park in Corpus Christi, Texas, police said on Monday.

Sammuel Everett Toomey was charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the Sunday evening shootings of two women, one man and a 10-year-old boy, according to a news release.

Corpus Christi police arrived at the Marina Village RV and Mobile Home Park and discovered the bodies of the victims outside separate residences. Multiple weapons were found at the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds, police said. His condition is unknown.

Toomey is being held in Nueces County Jail with bail set at $3.1 million, jail officials said.

Reporting from Dallas; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
