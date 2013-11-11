Two arrested in Houston home shooting that left two dead, 19 wounded

(Reuters) - Two young men were arrested on Monday on suspicion of triggering a shooting spree at a crowded birthday party in a Houston house that left two people dead and another 19 wounded, the Harris Country Sheriff’s Office said.

Willie Young, 21, who was suspected of firing the initial shot on Saturday, was charged with deadly conduct, according to the office. Randy Stewart, 18, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Online jail records did not indicate whether bail has been set for either suspect.

Lawyers for the two were not immediately available for comment.

The incident was sparked when one person at the party attended by more than 100 people in the suburb of Cypress fired a gun into the air in a “celebratory fashion,” the sheriff’s office said.

At least one other individual responded by firing into the crowd, the office said. Two teenagers were killed in the incident.

Word of the party spread through social media, bringing a crowd larger than the birthday celebrant’s parent at house could control, the sheriff’s office said.

“When you promote a party on social media, what you are saying to the world is: ‘I don’t know who you are, but you’re invited,'” Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia told reporters.