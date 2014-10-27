FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston man shot in face trying to grab gun from three-year-old
#U.S.
October 27, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Houston man shot in face trying to grab gun from three-year-old

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A Houston-area man was in critical condition after being shot in the face when he tried to take a loaded pistol away from a 3-year-old boy, police said on Monday.

Patrick Sanders, 20, was sleeping on the couch when the gun slipped out of his pants on to the floor in the incident that took place on Saturday in a Houston apartment.

The child then handled the gun and Sanders tried to grab it from the toddler, police said.

“At that time, the gun went off and Sanders was shot in the face. The child was not injured,” Houston Police said in a statement.

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writring by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
