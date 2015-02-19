FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Texas police officers shot while trying to serve warrant
February 19, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Three Texas police officers shot while trying to serve warrant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three police officers were shot in the coastal Texas city of Corpus Christi on Thursday as they were attempting to serve a warrant at a home as part of a drug investigation, police said.

All of the officers are expected to recover. Three suspects were taken into custody and could possibly face attempted capital murder charges, police said.

“As officers were making entry, suspects from within the home opened fire on our SWAT team members,” police Commander Mike Alanis said. 

“Three of the officers on the SWAT team were injured by the gunfire,” he said.

Alanis said other officers then stormed the home and arrested the three people.

Two of the officers were hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening and the other was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Eric Beech

