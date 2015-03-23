Texas boy, 12, in custody for fatal shooting of 13-year-old friend

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 12-year-old boy has been taken into police custody for the homicide of a 13-year-old who was shot when the two were playing with a gun in a suburban Dallas home last month, police said on Monday.

Matthew Cisneros, 13, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound at his family’s home in Garland, with a pistol near the body, police said.

The death was recently ruled a homicide, which prompted the police to take the 12-year-old, who has not been identified, into custody, police said. Police said they initially believed the death was a suicide.

The youth could face a manslaughter charge.

“Detectives believe the 12-year-old friend thought the gun was unloaded when he pulled the trigger,” police said in a statement.