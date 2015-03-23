FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas boy, 12, in custody for fatal shooting of 13-year-old friend
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 23, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Texas boy, 12, in custody for fatal shooting of 13-year-old friend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 12-year-old boy has been taken into police custody for the homicide of a 13-year-old who was shot when the two were playing with a gun in a suburban Dallas home last month, police said on Monday.

Matthew Cisneros, 13, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound at his family’s home in Garland, with a pistol near the body, police said.

The death was recently ruled a homicide, which prompted the police to take the 12-year-old, who has not been identified, into custody, police said. Police said they initially believed the death was a suicide.

The youth could face a manslaughter charge.

“Detectives believe the 12-year-old friend thought the gun was unloaded when he pulled the trigger,” police said in a statement.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.