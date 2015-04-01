FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas couple both dead after argument over $500 lottery ticket win
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 1, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 2 years ago

Texas couple both dead after argument over $500 lottery ticket win

Marice Richter

2 Min Read

DALLAS, Texas (Reuters) - A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $500 prompted an argument between a couple in their Fort Worth home that ended with both dying of gunshot wounds, officials said on Tuesday.

Fort Worth police said Terry Martin shot his long-time girlfriend, Laurice Hampton, and then shot himself early on Saturday morning in the master bedroom of the house they had shared for several years.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office ruled on Tuesday that Martin had committed suicide and that Hampton’s death was a homicide.

Martin, 46, was found dead when officers arrived at the home about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Hampton, 48, was critically injured with multiple gunshots but was able to call 911 for help, police said.

Hampton was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

“They were having an argument over a scratch-off lottery ticket winnings,” said sergeant Joe Loughman. “We have been told they had a very volatile relationship.”

Hampton told officers before she died that Martin had shot her and then shot himself.

Martin died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.