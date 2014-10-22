Two dead in murder-suicide at Houston hospital: police say

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Two health workers died on Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide at the out-patient pharmacy of a major Houston hospital, police said.

A woman who worked at Ben Taub Hospital was shot dead by a male co-worker, who then killed himself. The names of the two have not been released, police said.

“The male walks behind the victim, and goes around a corner out of sight, and comes back around and shoots her more than once from behind, and then turns the gun on himself,” said John Cannon, a Houston Police Department spokesman.

No patients were harmed in the incident, police said.