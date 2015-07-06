FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three-year-old Texas boy dies after accidentally shooting himself
#U.S.
July 6, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Three-year-old Texas boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 3-year-old Texas boy who shot himself at a Houston-area home over the weekend died on Monday from the wound, officials said.

The boy’s grandparents were babysitting him and had put him down for a nap. They later heard a gunshot and found the boy had shot himself, police said.

“When they went in to check on him, he had apparently located a .380 semiautomatic pistol that was in the bedroom and had apparently accidentally shot himself in the head,” Sergeant Ben Beall of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was quoted as saying by broadcaster KHOU.

A grand jury will investigate the case that took place in Spring, north of Houston, to see if anyone will face charges over the incident.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
