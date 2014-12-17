FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas TV station says meteorologist shot, suspect at large
December 17, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Texas TV station says meteorologist shot, suspect at large

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A meteorologist at Waco, Texas, broadcaster KCEN-TV was shot multiple times during a confrontation in the station’s parking lot on Wednesday, and the suspect is still at large, the station said.

Morning show meteorologist Patrick Crawford exchanged words with the suspect, who then pulled out a handgun and fired several times, it said.

Crawford is undergoing surgery at a local hospital. He managed to drive away and flag down a construction worker, who called for kelp, KCEN said.

The station was briefly placed on lockdown as a result of the incident.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
