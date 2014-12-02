FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

Gun reportedly fired at Texas Southern University, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Southern University police were searching for a person who reportedly fired a gun inside a dormitory at the college in Houston on Tuesday in an incident where no one was injured, the university said.

The university sent alerts via social media and email immediately after the incident for students and campus personnel to “shelter in place.” The alert was lifted shortly after it was issued, the university said in a statement.

The incident comes amid concerns at colleges nationwide after a gunman shot and wounded three people at Florida State University in late November. [ID:nL2N0TA0I7]

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

