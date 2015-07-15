FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas man dies of apparent snake bite, his pet cobra is missing
#U.S.
July 15, 2015

Texas man dies of apparent snake bite, his pet cobra is missing

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A central Texas man found unresponsive in his vehicle likely died of a snake bite, Austin police said on Wednesday, adding a cobra he kept at his home has gone missing.

Also found in the vehicle was a non-venomous snake in a crate, six tarantulas and one bullfrog, all of which were taken to Austin Reptile Rescue, police said.

The man, who was found on Tuesday in a parking lot, has not been identified. He died at an Austin-area hospital and there will be an autopsy, they said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz

