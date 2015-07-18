Cobra that may have killed Texas owner found dead

(Reuters) - A cobra that may have fatally bitten its owner in Austin, Texas, was found dead on a service road early Friday, authorities said.

Autopsy results have not been completed on the cobra’s owner, who had been found unresponsive in his vehicle on Tuesday along with a non-venomous snake in a crate, six tarantulas and a bullfrog, police said. He died later at an Austin-area hospital.

The Monocled Cobra, which was kept at his home, was missing.

Police said they received a report early Friday of a dead snake on a service road that appeared to have been run over by a vehicle. The snake matched the description of the missing cobra and Austin Animal Control collected it. Monocled Cobras are not native to Texas.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology reports on the snake’s owner.

