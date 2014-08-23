FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SpaceX rocket terminated in Texas test flight, company says
August 23, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

SpaceX rocket terminated in Texas test flight, company says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Space Exploration Technologies’ Falcon 9 rocket suffered an anomaly shortly after launch on a test flight in Texas on Friday, triggering its automatic termination system, the company said in a statement.

“Earlier today, in McGregor, Texas, SpaceX conducted a test flight of a three engine version of the F9R test vehicle (successor to Grasshopper),” the privately owned company said.

“During the flight, an anomaly was detected in the vehicle and the flight termination system automatically terminated the mission.”

There were no injuries, SpaceX said, and the vehicle remained in its designated flight area throughout the test and subsequent termination.

“With research and development projects, detecting vehicle anomalies during the testing is the purpose of the program,” said the statement from spokesman John Taylor.

The test was especially complex, “pushing the limits of the vehicle further than any previous test,” it added.

SpaceX will review flight record details and analyze its data ahead of its next test, Taylor said.

