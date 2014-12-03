Suspected Texas robber killed after getaway car slams into Starbucks

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A man fleeing police pursuit after robbing a Houston video game store was killed on Tuesday when he slammed his Chevrolet Impala into a Starbucks coffee shop and flipped the car onto its roof, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, robbed a GameStop store of several Xbox One and PlayStation 4 video game consoles at gunpoint, according to police.

There were 10 people in the Starbucks in Bellaire, a suburb just outside of Houston. One customer suffered minor injuries, police added.

Officials for Starbucks said the injured customer was treated and the store will remain closed until the building has been inspected for safety.

“A man was sitting inside at a small table by the windows of that outer wall where the car struck and he managed to escape with minor abrasions from flying glass and debris,” said John Cannon, a Houston police spokesman.

Police said a patrol car pursued the suspect’s vehicle after he was seen leaving the GameStop in Houston with several Xbox systems in his arms.

Houston police believe the man was responsible for a dozen robberies involving cell phone and video game stores.

Photographs from local news outlets show extensive damage to the building and debris scattered around the vehicle.