FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas students airlifted to hospital after taking unknown pills
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 10, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Texas students airlifted to hospital after taking unknown pills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Five middle school students were airlifted to a Houston-area hospital on Wednesday after taking unknown pills, school officials said.

The eighth-grade students - three boys and two girls - at El Campo Middle School, 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Houston, suffered symptoms such as elevated heart rates after taking pills they likely received from another student.

No further information on the condition of the students was immediately available.

“It was a pill of some kind,” said Mark Pool, the El Campo school superintendent. He added authorities did not know if the pills were a prescription medication or an illicit drug.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by G Crosse and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.