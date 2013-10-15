Texas student dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound at high school

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas high school student shot himself to death in the courtyard of his public school during the lunch hour on Tuesday, school officials said.

The student, whose name and age were not released, died at 12:04 p.m. local time (5:04 p.m. GMT) after shooting himself at Lanier High School in Austin, said Tiffany Young, a spokeswoman for the Austin Independent School District.

No other students were harmed, officials said.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss,” Young said. “Our thoughts are with the family.”

The school was placed on lockdown briefly following the incident, and students were released for the day soon afterward, Young said. Counseling will be offered to students and their families on a continuing basis, she said.

Officials declined to comment on the gun involved in the shooting, including how the student obtained it and was able to bring it onto campus.

Many Austin schools were built in the 1970s, and most of the structures are not equipped with metal detectors, Young said. After Tuesday’s incident, the school may reconsider its approach to security, Young said.

“We look at any incident like this and see if there’s anything that we should put in place for safety measures,” Young said.