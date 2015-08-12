FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jewish neighborhood in San Antonio hit with anti-Semitic graffiti
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 12, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Jewish neighborhood in San Antonio hit with anti-Semitic graffiti

Jim Forsyth

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Racist and anti-Semitic symbols including swastikas were painted on more than 30 cars, homes, buildings and signs in a predominately Jewish neighborhood in San Antonio, prompting a police investigation, authorities said on Wednesday.

The graffiti was noticed by worshippers as they left morning prayers at an orthodox synagogue on Wednesday, police said.

“I want to tell those who did this that you have done something destructive,” said Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg, senior rabbi at Congregation Rodfei Sholom. “Your life could be much better if you could have more love than hate.”

One sport utility vehicle had its windows smashed with a rock and the word “JEW” spray-painted on the driver’s side door. A swastika was spray-painted on a monument dedicating a garden to victims of the Holocaust. 

San Antonio police told reporters they had no immediate leads on who carried out the vandalism.

Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.