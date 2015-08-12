Jewish neighborhood in San Antonio hit with anti-Semitic graffiti

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Racist and anti-Semitic symbols including swastikas were painted on more than 30 cars, homes, buildings and signs in a predominately Jewish neighborhood in San Antonio, prompting a police investigation, authorities said on Wednesday.

The graffiti was noticed by worshippers as they left morning prayers at an orthodox synagogue on Wednesday, police said.

“I want to tell those who did this that you have done something destructive,” said Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg, senior rabbi at Congregation Rodfei Sholom. “Your life could be much better if you could have more love than hate.”

One sport utility vehicle had its windows smashed with a rock and the word “JEW” spray-painted on the driver’s side door. A swastika was spray-painted on a monument dedicating a garden to victims of the Holocaust.

San Antonio police told reporters they had no immediate leads on who carried out the vandalism.