FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested for making bomb threat at Islamic center in Texas capital
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 17, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Man arrested for making bomb threat at Islamic center in Texas capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A man in his 50s was arrested for making threats on Tuesday to bomb an Islamic center in Austin and a restaurant specializing in Middle Eastern food, Austin police said.

No bombs were discovered at the locations in different parts of the city and police are considering whether to bring terrorism charges against the man, who was not immediately identified.

“Our bomb squad responded and cleared both sites,” said Jennifer Herber, a spokeswoman for the Austin police, adding the man may be mentally disturbed

The Austin threat came about a week after a gunman shot dead three young Muslims near the University of North Carolina, riling Muslim activists who have demanded that U.S. state and federal authorities investigate the detained suspect for possible hate crimes.

On Monday in Houston, a homeless man was arrested and charged with setting a fire that destroyed a building at an Islamic institute in the city last week. No one was harmed in the incident.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.