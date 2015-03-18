Texas teen arrested for 'terroristic' threat made on school

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Texas teenager was arrested for placing a threat on social media to launch a mass shooting at a Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, officials said.

The teen, who has not been identified, was arrested on Wednesday for making a “terroristic threat,” after posting on Burnbook, an application to anonymously share messages and pictures online, to launch an attack on Dallas-area Princeton High School, police said.

Students at the school were required to pass through metal detectors and have their bags searched before entering the building, school officials said.