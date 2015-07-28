FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man who boarded Dallas jet without ticket was chasing girlfriend
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 28, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Man who boarded Dallas jet without ticket was chasing girlfriend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A man who slipped past security and boarded a commercial airliner without a ticket at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was trying to stop his girlfriend from leaving, airport police said on Tuesday.

Damarias Cockerham, 25, said he walked through a Transportation Security Administration screening area Sunday night without identification or a boarding pass and was not blocked by an agent, according to a police report.

Cockerham, from the Dallas suburb of Garland, ran onto American Airlines Flight 1013 to Guatemala City because, “he didn’t want his girlfriend going down there and being with the wrong guy,” the police said.An airline agent called airport police, who arrested the man on criminal trespassing charges before the flight left. He had parked his vehicle at a curbside terminal entrance before entering the airport.

A TSA spokesman said on Monday that the agency was working with the airport to evaluate passenger security checkpoints and had added barriers following the incident.

Airport officials did not release custody information for Cockerham.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Ben Klayman and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.