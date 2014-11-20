FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas State University building briefly evacuated over gun report
#U.S.
November 20, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Texas State University building briefly evacuated over gun report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - A university admissions building at Texas State University was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a student reported seeing an individual with a gun on campus, the university said.

No one was injured in the event in the central Texas city of San Marcos amid concerns at colleges nationwide after a gunman shot and wounded three people at Florida State University early on Thursday.

“The Texas State University Police are questioning two individuals following an evacuation of the Undergraduate Admissions Center on campus,” the university said in a statement.

The building that had been evacuated has since reopened and police have determined there is no active threat, it said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
