Texas wildfire that caused hundreds to evacuate largely contained

Flames are seen behind a residence in Fritch, Texas in this handout photo courtesy of the Texas Highway Patrol, taken on May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Texas Highway Patrol/Chris Ray/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A wildfire in the Texas panhandle that destroyed about 100 homes and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people over the weekend has largely been brought under control, fire officials said on Monday.

“We are hoping that with enough crews today, later today, we will get it contained,” said Monte Leggett, police chief in the town of Fritch.

He said the fire, which started Sunday afternoon about 30 miles northeast of Amarillo and burned about 1,500 acres, was now about 75 percent contained.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths. Dozens of people forced from their homes spent the night in a high school gym, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The area has been suffering from a drought that has raised the risk of wildfires.