FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney, other U.S. theme parks boost security screenings: report
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 17, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Disney, other U.S. theme parks boost security screenings: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. theme parks in Florida and California, including Disney, SeaWorld and Universal Studios, are implementing additional security measures to screen visitors, Hearst’s Orlando, Florida-based WESH-TV reported.

In a report that aired on MSNBC on Thursday, the station said that Walt Disney Co was ending sales of toy guns at its parks in Florida and California, banning visitors over the age of 14 from wearing costumes and adding secondary screenings of visitors with metal detectors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is also using metal detectors at its Orlando park, the report said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Megan Cassella; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.