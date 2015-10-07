Kentucky university closed for rest of week due to graffiti death threat

(Reuters) - Eastern Kentucky University canceled classes on Wednesday and will be shut down for the rest of the week after a graffiti death threat was found in a campus bathroom, the school said.

The message found in a bathroom of a student center at the public university in Richmond, Kentucky, said “KILL ALL BY 10/8/15 THIS BU OOP,” according to the school’s website.

The message, in large black printing on a white tile wall, was reported early on Monday, just days after a gunman killed nine people at an Oregon community college.

Concerns have also been expressed through social media about threats regarding certain campus buildings, according to EKU’s Division of Public Safety. The university is offering a $10,000 reward for the identification of whoever was responsible.

“While we are confident the responding team of law enforcement agencies has kept a watchful eye over our community and is diligently investigating the threat, it has become clear this incident continues to be unsettling to a number of our students, faculty and staff,” EKU President Michael Benson said in a statement.

The university moved a football game scheduled for Thursday night to another college and canceled the performance of a school play on Wednesday night. Classes resume next Wednesday after a regularly scheduled fall break.

Student housing and dining services will remain open throughout the shutdown, the university said.

A similar graffiti threat was made at the university in February. The public university has over 12,000 full-time graduate and undergraduate students.