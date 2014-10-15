FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts college evacuated after bomb threat
#U.S.
October 15, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Massachusetts college evacuated after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Massachusetts college was evacuated on Tuesday night following an emailed bomb threat, the school said.

Assumption College, a catholic liberal arts school in the Boston suburb of Worcester, received the threat and decided to evacuate the campus as a precaution just before midnight local time, the school said in a statement.

Roughly 1,900 students live on campus, said college spokesman Michael Guilfoyle, adding that busses would transport students to the nearby Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Students were returning from the Columbus Day holiday and classes scheduled for tomorrow have been canceled, Guilfoyle said. Local and state law enforcement are investigating.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
